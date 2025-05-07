POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Wednesday
Dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Wednesday
In Gaza at least 85 people have been killed in the latest round of Israeli attacks targeting several crowded areas. Israel's ongoing blocking of aid entering the Strip is intensifying the crisis - with many grappling with critical food shortages and extreme hunger. It comes as the Palestinian Prime Minister appeals to the world for help ending what he calls a deliberate humanitarian crime of famine. TRT World's Victoria Innes reports.
May 7, 2025
