Ukraine labels Russia's three-day ceasefire a 'farce'
02:53
World
Ukraine labels Russia's three-day ceasefire a 'farce'
Ukraine has dismissed Russia’s three-day ceasefire as a “farce”, accusing Moscow of over 700 violations within the first 12 hours. The Kremlin blames Kiev for breaking the truce, which was timed to align with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. While much of Ukraine remained quiet overnight, intense fighting continued along the eastern front. TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports from near the front line.
May 8, 2025
