Israel shuts down three schools in occupied East Jerusalem
Israel has shut down UN-run schools for Palestinian refugees in occupied East Jerusalem. UNRWA says Israeli forces surrounded the schools in Shuafat camp on Thursday morning—550 children, aged six to 15, were inside at the time. The head of the agency condemned the action in what he called an “assault on children”. Schools director says children who will pay the price. Mohammad Al-Kassim has the latest.
May 8, 2025
