Russia celebrates 80th anniversary of defeat of Nazi Germany

The presidents of China and Brazil are among more than 20 world leaders who have gathered in Moscow, as Russia prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of its WWII victory over Nazi Germany. Heavy security restrictions are in place after several days of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian capital. Kiev had urged heads of state not to travel, with Volodymr Zelenskyy describing the military display as a 'parade of cynicism'. Dasha Chernyshova explains.