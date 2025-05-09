POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian govt orders security to be increased at country's ports
02:42
World
Pakistan's military says it does not intend to back down against India as both sides continue cross-border shelling on the line of control in the Kashmir region. India’s Foreign Minister says Indian cities and civilian infrastructure has been targeted by Pakistan in addition to military sites - a claim Pakistan has denied. Casualties are growing on both sides, as are fears of further escalation between the two nuclear powers. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
May 9, 2025
