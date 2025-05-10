POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia marks 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany
Russia marks 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany
Moscow has held its massive annual military parade in Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. Russian allies including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the event in Moscow; as did leaders from the former Soviet Union, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Dasha Chernyshova has more from the Russian capital.
May 10, 2025
