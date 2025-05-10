What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Russia marks 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany

Moscow has held its massive annual military parade in Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. Russian allies including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the event in Moscow; as did leaders from the former Soviet Union, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Dasha Chernyshova has more from the Russian capital.