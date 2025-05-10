POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
I See Gaza: Documentary | Episode 3
26:30
World
I See Gaza: Documentary | Episode 3
I See Gaza travels from the streets of Cape Town to the halls of the International Court of Justice, where South Africans are raising their voices, linking their history of resistance to the ongoing suffering in Gaza. See the full episode and hear from Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, along with activists and legal experts, as they reveal why supporting Palestine is not just political, it’s deeply personal.
May 10, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?