World Share

I See Gaza: Documentary | Episode 3

I See Gaza travels from the streets of Cape Town to the halls of the International Court of Justice, where South Africans are raising their voices, linking their history of resistance to the ongoing suffering in Gaza. See the full episode and hear from Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, along with activists and legal experts, as they reveal why supporting Palestine is not just political, it’s deeply personal.