POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy says 'will be waiting' to meet Putin in Türkiye
02:45
World
Zelenskyy says 'will be waiting' to meet Putin in Türkiye
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded cautiously to a surprise peace proposal from Vladimir Putin - saying he’s willing to talk, but only if Russia agrees to a ceasefire first. The offer came in a late-night televised address from the Kremlin, in which Putin suggested restarting negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul as early as Thursday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the idea in a phone call with Putin on Sunday, saying Türkiye was ready to host talks aimed at a permanent peace. But with no halt to the fighting yet in place, and fresh Russian drone attacks hitting Kiev on Sunday - Ukrainians remain deeply sceptical. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more from the capital.
May 11, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?