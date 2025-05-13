POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just 2 Degrees: Stuck in an Elevator with Donald Trump
26:00
Just 2 Degrees: Stuck in an Elevator with Donald Trump
He gutted climate regulations. Withdrew from the Paris deal, and rolled back clean energy rules. Now imagine you're stuck in an elevator with Donald Trump. What would you say to the man who set US climate policy back by decades? Drop your questions, or your truth bombs, in the comments... Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik Guests: OXFAM's Ashlee Thomas; Nature Conservancy's Katharine Hayhoe; and Ben Callison of Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation
May 13, 2025
