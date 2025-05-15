POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump meets Qatari emir in Doha
US President Donald Trump is in Qatar for the second leg of his Gulf tour. He has secured historic deals worth at least 1.2 trillion dollars with Doha. Earlier, Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa in Riyadh, saying that Washington is on a path to normalising relations with Damascus. The meeting was also attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and, via video link, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump will now head to the United Arab Emirates. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
May 15, 2025
