Romanians head to the polls for a presidential runoff on Sunday

The European Union is preparing for the possibility of another far-right leader emerging from within its borders. Romania heads to the polls this Sunday, for the second round of its presidential election. Trump ally George Simion is the frontrunner after a decisive victory in the first round. His potential win could mark a pivotal moment for Romania — steering the country either closer to the EU or further away from it. Kristina Simich reports.