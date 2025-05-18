POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ceasefire talks continue as Israel intensifies Gaza attacks
02:07
World
Ceasefire talks continue as Israel intensifies Gaza attacks
Negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in Qatar. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister says indirect talks with Hamas in Doha include the possibility of another truce, and ending the war completely. For that to happen, Benjamin Netanyahu insists Hamas must be sent into exile, Gaza be completely disarmed and all hostages released. Zena Tahhan has more from Occupied East Jerusalem.
May 18, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?