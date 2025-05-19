POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu says Israel will ‘take control of all of Gaza'
The Israeli army has issued yet another evacuation order for Khan Younis - warning of an 'unprecedented attack' taking place in the southern city. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are once again fleeing westward to al Mawasi - fully aware they could be targeted there too. Netanyahu says he will have full control of Gaza, as its allows limited basic food supplies into the enclave, following more than two months of total famine-inducing blockade. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
May 19, 2025
