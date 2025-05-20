POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong's stock market sees surge in new listings
02:23
World
Hong Kong's stock market sees surge in new listings
The bumper stock market debut of battery manufacturer and tech company, CATL follows a flurry of companies filing applications for IPOs in Hong Kong. The secondary listing is the city's largest stock offering in years. Experts say US delisting threats could drive even more firms to pivot towards Hong Kong, potentially accelerating its resurgence as a global IPO destination. Roeland De Bruine reports.
May 20, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?