World Share

Hong Kong's stock market sees surge in new listings

The bumper stock market debut of battery manufacturer and tech company, CATL follows a flurry of companies filing applications for IPOs in Hong Kong. The secondary listing is the city's largest stock offering in years. Experts say US delisting threats could drive even more firms to pivot towards Hong Kong, potentially accelerating its resurgence as a global IPO destination. Roeland De Bruine reports.