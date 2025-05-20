World Share

Dozens killed in Gaza as Israel allows entry of five aid trucks

The UN is warning 14,000 babies could die in the next two days in Gaza without urgent aid. A mere five trucks have passed through the Kerem Abu Salem crossing to feed two million starving people. It comes as Israel's renewed assault on the Strip continues - which is drawing international condemnation from the country's western allies. The UK has announced a suspension in negotiations for a free trade deal - as well as summoning Tel Aviv's ambassador. Kristina Simich reports.