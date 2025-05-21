POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Romania's open air village museum is keeping culture alive
06:43
World
How Romania's open air village museum is keeping culture alive
Like many countries in the EU, Romania has an aging population and less and less people are living in rural areas. An open air village museum in the nation’s capitol Bucharest is trying to safe-keep the traditional architecture and culture alive. Gökçen Ardıç has more. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
May 21, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?