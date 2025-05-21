POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hungary hosts leaders' summit of Organisation of Turkic States
02:55
World
Hungary hosts leaders' summit of Organisation of Turkic States
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is calling on the Turkic world to support the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in its struggle for rights and justice. Speaking at the Leaders’ Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in Budapest, Erdogan has emphasised Türkiye will continue to do its utmost to end all wars in the region and establish lasting peace. TRT Worlds Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.
May 21, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?