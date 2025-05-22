World Share

Small but crucial delivery of aid finally reaches Palestinians

For the first time in over a month, a bakery in central Gaza has managed to bake bread. Aid groups have gathered supplies from part of nearly 200 trucks allowed into Gaza since Israel began permitting limited access. It's still far from enough for the more than two-million Palestinians in the war-torn enclave. But today, fewer children in Gaza are going to sleep hungry. Paul Hawkins reports.