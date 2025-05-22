POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Small but crucial delivery of aid finally reaches Palestinians
02:06
World
Small but crucial delivery of aid finally reaches Palestinians
For the first time in over a month, a bakery in central Gaza has managed to bake bread. Aid groups have gathered supplies from part of nearly 200 trucks allowed into Gaza since Israel began permitting limited access. It's still far from enough for the more than two-million Palestinians in the war-torn enclave. But today, fewer children in Gaza are going to sleep hungry. Paul Hawkins reports.
May 22, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?