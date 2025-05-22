May 22, 2025
02:12
02:12
UK and Mauritius sign deal to hand over control of islands
The UK has signed a deal to hand over control of the Chagos islands to Mauritius. This follows a High Court judge dismissal of a last-minute legal challenge brought by members of the local Chagos community, who had tried to block it. The largest of the islands is home to a strategic US and UK military base, but many are against the deal, arguing that it will make it harder for those who were exiled to return. Victoria Innes reports.
