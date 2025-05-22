POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK and Mauritius sign deal to hand over control of islands
02:12
World
UK and Mauritius sign deal to hand over control of islands
The UK has signed a deal to hand over control of the Chagos islands to Mauritius. This follows a High Court judge dismissal of a last-minute legal challenge brought by members of the local Chagos community, who had tried to block it. The largest of the islands is home to a strategic US and UK military base, but many are against the deal, arguing that it will make it harder for those who were exiled to return. Victoria Innes reports.
May 22, 2025
