World Share

Small but crucial aid delivery finally reaches Gaza

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since Thursday. Meanwhile, amid an acute shortage of basic supplies in the occupied Strip, the World Health Organization says its health system is at breaking point. In the past week, four major hospitals suspended services due to their proximity to dangerous incidents. Only 19 of the Strip's 36 hospitals are still operational. And at least 94% of Gaza's hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. Kristina Simich reports.