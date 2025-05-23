POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India-Pakistan: Back From The Brink? | Bigger Than Five
26:50
World
India-Pakistan: Back From The Brink? | Bigger Than Five
Tensions between India and Pakistan remain high, despite a ceasefire announced by on May 10th. Following April’s attack in Indian-administered Kashmir which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali national, the two nuclear powers exchanged cross-border fire. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, insists that the military offensive named Operation Sindoor was still continuing and that the ceasefire was simply a pause. New Delhi and Islamabad have traded accusations, and India has suspended a key water-sharing treaty with its neighbour, which Pakistan calls an "act of war”. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif tells us “the whole world should be worried” by the two regional rivals confronting each other. But former Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood says his country is “committed to the ceasefire so long as there is no further hostility from Pakistan."
May 23, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?