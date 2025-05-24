World Share

Russia plans Ukraine peace proposal following Istanbul talks

Russia says it will present a draft for a peace agreement with Ukraine after a current prisoner exchange is completed over the weekend. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the announcement on Friday, as the countries swapped the first tranche of war prisoners in a deal made at peace talks in Istanbul last week. Both sides released 390 detainees each, with further exchanges expected. TRT World’s Joel Flynn spoke to the families and soldiers at the handover in Ukraine, and sent us this report.