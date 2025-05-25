POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World crew survives Russian drone attack on Dnipro
05:15
World
TRT World crew survives Russian drone attack on Dnipro
A TRT World crew in Ukraine has survived a Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro. It comes amid widespread warnings of drone attacks across the country, and barely a day after Moscow said it was considering ceasefire discussions. This channel's team are safe - but sent us this report ahead of further warnings of strikes, and local residents running for their lives. TRT World's Joel Flynn had the exclusive.
May 25, 2025
