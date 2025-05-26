POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel targets schools overnight killing dozens of people
03:10
World
Israel targets schools overnight killing dozens of people
In Gaza, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed during Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours. Many died in their sleep, in an attack on a school building sheltering displaced families. Meanwhile a new US-backed system for delivering aid was supposed to start today, but the man picked to head up the body has resigned. He says the set-up is incompatible with humanitarian principles - a view shared by many international aid organisations. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
May 26, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?