Farmers in France block motorways over agricultural reforms

Farmers in France are accusing the parliament of ‘betrayal’ as they take part in mass demonstrations in support of a new agricultural bill. The proposed Duplomb Law, as it’s known, is aimed at simplifying certain rules farmers must follow, including relaxing regulations on issues like pesticides. But farmers fear it could be watered down by the country’s legislators, adding to existing pressures they claim to be already facing. These are the latest in several protests staged by the farming industry in recent months. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
May 26, 2025
