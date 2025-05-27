POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians suffer as Israel cuts off water springs in Ramallah
World
Illegal Israeli settlers have seized dozens of natural springs in recent months in the occupied West Bank, restricting Palestinian access to scarce water sources. This has long been a method of so-called 'collective punishment' by the occupation. And as temperatures climb toward 40° Celsius in the Jordan Valley, experts warn 'thirst' will be the slogan for Palestine this summer. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
May 27, 2025
