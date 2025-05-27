POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Southeast Asian leaders weigh up co-ordinated approach to tariffs
02:49
World
Southeast Asian leaders weigh up co-ordinated approach to tariffs
Leaders of Southeast Asian nations have met with China’s premier and Gulf leaders at the 46th ASEAN Summit being held in Malaysia’s capital. The delegates are weighing up a co-ordinated approach to the Trump Administration’s sweeping tariffs, including a big diplomatic push toward a Free Trade Agreement between the Middle East and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. But some experts are warning that a move away from the United States economically, could create headaches for the region strategically. Emily Angwin reports from Kuala Lumpur.
May 27, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?