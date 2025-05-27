May 27, 2025
01:56
01:56
Israel escalates attacks on occupied West Bank and threatens annexation
Illegal Israeli settlers have escalated attacks in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to Palestinian vehicles and attacking homes. One Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces, while raids and detentions are on the rise. It comes as Israel threatens the UK and France with occupied West Bank annexation if they recognise Palestinian statehood. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.
