07:14
World
Women in Sandzak redefine their roles in Serbian society
In the Sandžak region of southwestern Serbia, a quiet but powerful shift is under way. In a place once characterised by rigid roles for women, a new generation is pushing boundaries — not by rejecting tradition, but by reshaping it. From the boxing ring to the world of fashion and policy, they’re leading by example. In this story, we meet three women from Novi Pazar who are changing the rules — and inspiring others to follow. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
May 28, 2025
