WMO warns of 70% chance world will exceed 1.5°C climate threshold soon

There are fears global temperatures could break records in as little as the next five years. That’s according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organisation. They say there's a 70% chance temperatures will exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels at least once in that period and could go even higher. While the UK was one of the first major economies to commit to net-zero by 2050, it’s still not cutting emissions fast enough to meet targets. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.