What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israeli army kills several people during aid distribution in Gaza

Controversial aid distribution continues in Gaza - Ten people have been killed trying to get food over the last 48 hours. The Israeli army opened fire as large crowds surged to grab much-needed food on Tuesday. The unfolding humanitarian catastrophe has been heavily criticised by the UN and international aid groups. Meanwhile, Israel continues its shelling across the entire Strip. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.