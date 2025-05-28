POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army kills several people during aid distribution in Gaza
02:29
World
Israeli army kills several people during aid distribution in Gaza
Controversial aid distribution continues in Gaza - Ten people have been killed trying to get food over the last 48 hours. The Israeli army opened fire as large crowds surged to grab much-needed food on Tuesday. The unfolding humanitarian catastrophe has been heavily criticised by the UN and international aid groups. Meanwhile, Israel continues its shelling across the entire Strip. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
May 28, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?