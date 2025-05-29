May 29, 2025
02:08
Trump calls for 15% cap on Harvard's foreign students
A court in Boston will be asked on Thursday to extend a temporary order preventing the Trump administration from forcing the expulsion of thousands of foreign students from Harvard University. Earlier this week, the administration blocked Harvard from enrolling international students, claiming the institution is anti-Semitic and riddled with ‘woke ideology’. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
