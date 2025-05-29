POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump calls for 15% cap on Harvard's foreign students
02:08
World
Trump calls for 15% cap on Harvard's foreign students
A court in Boston will be asked on Thursday to extend a temporary order preventing the Trump administration from forcing the expulsion of thousands of foreign students from Harvard University. Earlier this week, the administration blocked Harvard from enrolling international students, claiming the institution is anti-Semitic and riddled with ‘woke ideology’. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
May 29, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?