Disease killed at least 70 people in Sudan's Khartoum
01:58
World
Disease killed at least 70 people in Sudan's Khartoum
A cholera outbreak in the Sudanese capital Khartoum has left at least 70 people dead in just two days, according to local health authorities. The outbreak is set to get worse, with the UN reporting an 80 percent increase in suspected cases during the past two weeks. As thousands of internally displaced people return home, Sudanese authorities seem unable to contain the disease. Bassam Bounenni reports.
May 29, 2025
