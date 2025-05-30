World Share

Israel issues new evacuation orders for northern Gaza residents

Israel has issued new forced displacement orders for residents of northern Gaza as part of its plans to occupy the strip. It's the latest phase of Gideon’s Chariots, Israel's major land and air offensive, which has seen strikes across the enclave from the north in Jabalia, to Gaza City. Meanwhile, danger at aid distribution centres continues as Israeli forces open fire on desperate civilians in central Gaza with dozens injured. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.