Israeli gunfire kills dozens of Palestinians near Gaza aid site

At least 31 people were killed and more than 100 others wounded on Sunday after Israel attacked Palestinians gathering aid from the US-backed distribution site in southern Gaza. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has meanwhile rejected Hamas’ response to the US-backed 60-day ceasefire proposal. Hamas says it is ready to release more hostages in exchange for prisoners, but also wants amendments to the truce deal. Kristina Simich has the report.