Israeli gunfire kills at least 26, injures over 100 near aid site
Israeli gunfire kills at least 26, injures over 100 near aid site
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he's appalled by the killing of Palestinians on Sunday by Israeli forces, while seeking aid in Gaza. He's called for an independent investigation after 26 people were killed and over 100 injured. On Monday, more than 40 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks on the enclave. 16 Sixteen people from the same family were killed in northern Jabalia after an Israeli strike on a residential building. Bassam Bounenni has more.
June 2, 2025
