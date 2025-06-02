Türkiye hosts another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Another round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by Türkiye, has wrapped up in Istanbul, with both sides agreeing to what’s now the largest prisoner exchange since the war began. The Turkish President praised the talks, calling the meeting a success. He said Türkiye now aims for a leaders' summit with the participation of US President Donald Trump. Kubra Akkoc reports from the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.
June 2, 2025
