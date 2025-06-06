POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump and Musk fall out in war of words over social media
02:30
World
The White House is reportedly holding multiple meetings on how to contain the fall-out from the public feud that exploded between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Thursday. What started as Musk's criticism of Trump's budget bill now making its way through Congress – turned into a stunning war of words that could have real consequences in both business and politics. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
June 6, 2025
