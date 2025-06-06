POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can the Sarajevo Tribunal Deliver Justice For Gaza?
25:30
World
Can the Sarajevo Tribunal Deliver Justice For Gaza?
Sarajevo hosted the Gaza Tribunal’s first public session, issuing the Sarajevo Declaration, which condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. The declaration called on global civil society to take action against ongoing atrocities and to demand accountability. At the tribunal, we spoke to prominent professor and human rights advocate Sami Al-Arian, who shared his insights on the tribunal’s significance, the broader struggle for Palestinian justice, and civil society’s role in confronting such grave injustices. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
June 6, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?