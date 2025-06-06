POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Poland leads Europe in deepening commitment to defence
Poland leads Europe in deepening commitment to defence
As the war in Ukraine continues, pressure is mounting on European NATO member states to increase their defence spending as a percentage of GDP. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes there is broad support for a five percent target over the next seven years. Frontline countries like Poland are leading the way in Europe with a strengthened commitment to defence in response to Russian security threats. Randolph Nogel reports from Warsaw.
June 6, 2025
