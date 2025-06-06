POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
London marks Eid al-Adha with charity and compassion
03:03
World
London marks Eid al-Adha with charity and compassion
Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar. Celebrated by Muslims worldwide, it honours Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son for Allah. While animals are traditionally sacrificed, today the Qurbani often means donating to those in need. In West London, the Open Kitchen by Muslim Hands charity feeds the poor year-round. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from the centre on Eid al-Adha.
June 6, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?