POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
36 million children in Bangladesh have elevated lead levels
03:24
World
36 million children in Bangladesh have elevated lead levels
In Bangladesh, 36 million children have high levels of lead in their blood, according to a report by Pure Earth, an NGO focused on pollution in low- and middle-income countries. What’s causing this crisis? Experts point to the rising demand for lead-acid batteries used in electric rickshaws. Informal recycling facilities, which often operate without proper environmental safeguards, are making the problem worse. TRT World producer Mikail Malik visited a village grappling with the devastating effects of lead contamination.
June 8, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?