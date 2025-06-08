What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza as civilians are targeted near aid centers

Israeli forces killed over thirty people across Gaza on Sunday — including twelve aid seekers near an aid distribution site in Rafah. This marks the latest in a series of incidents in which more than 100 Palestinians have been killed around distribution centers run by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, since it began operations less than two weeks ago. Rani Hayman has the story.