World
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza as civilians are targeted near aid centers
Israeli forces killed over thirty people across Gaza on Sunday — including twelve aid seekers near an aid distribution site in Rafah. This marks the latest in a series of incidents in which more than 100 Palestinians have been killed around distribution centers run by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, since it began operations less than two weeks ago. Rani Hayman has the story.
June 8, 2025
