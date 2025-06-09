POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police order protesters to leave downtown Los Angeles
02:52
BizTech
Police order protesters to leave downtown Los Angeles
Police have ordered protesters to move on from downtown LA in an attempt to stop the unrest. Earlier, Trump deployed national guard units to the city - to ensure law and order. He's now threatening to bring in the military - as well as urging authorities to arrest those wearing face masks. Protests have also kicked off in San Francisco where 60 people have been arrested.But California's governor has accused the president of manufacturing the crisis - as well as inflaming it. Kristina Simich reports.
June 9, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?