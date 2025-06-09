BizTech Share

Police order protesters to leave downtown Los Angeles

Police have ordered protesters to move on from downtown LA in an attempt to stop the unrest. Earlier, Trump deployed national guard units to the city - to ensure law and order. He's now threatening to bring in the military - as well as urging authorities to arrest those wearing face masks. Protests have also kicked off in San Francisco where 60 people have been arrested.But California's governor has accused the president of manufacturing the crisis - as well as inflaming it. Kristina Simich reports.