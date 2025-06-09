POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eid returns to Khartoum after army victory
01:46
World
Eid returns to Khartoum after army victory
After months of fierce fighting, the Sudanese army has reclaimed most of Greater Khartoum, pushing out the Rapid Support Forces from the key cities of Bahri and Omdurman. As mosques reopen and families cautiously return to public life, signs of war are evident in the level of destruction, with blackened and burned buildings. For many, this Eid marks not peace — but a temporary pause in fear. Yusuf Sosar reports.
June 9, 2025
