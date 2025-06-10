World Share

Just 2 Degrees: Pollution, Pressure and People Holding On

Dhaka is one of the most polluted cities on Earth. Where smog clings to the skyline and inequality cuts deep. In this episode of Just 2 Degrees, we dive into the chaos and resilience of Bangladesh’s capital. From the choking air to the growing slums, from the voices of students to families fighting to survive, this is a city on the frontlines of climate and class Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik Guests: Aruba Faruque and Jimran Mohammed of YouthNet; BRAC University students, Umuntukuwe Delphin, Alifa Anower Asfia, Samihu Akter, Phahindra Raut, and news presenter, Ahmed Reza