POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just 2 Degrees: Pollution, Pressure and People Holding On
26:00
World
Just 2 Degrees: Pollution, Pressure and People Holding On
Dhaka is one of the most polluted cities on Earth. Where smog clings to the skyline and inequality cuts deep. In this episode of Just 2 Degrees, we dive into the chaos and resilience of Bangladesh’s capital. From the choking air to the growing slums, from the voices of students to families fighting to survive, this is a city on the frontlines of climate and class Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik Guests: Aruba Faruque and Jimran Mohammed of YouthNet; BRAC University students, Umuntukuwe Delphin, Alifa Anower Asfia, Samihu Akter, Phahindra Raut, and news presenter, Ahmed Reza
June 10, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?