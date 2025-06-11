World Share

Los Angeles mayor issues overnight curfew for downtown area

Police in riot gear, with many on horseback have been patrolling the restricted area. LA police are on the streets, but so too are more than 2,000 National Guard, sent in by the White House, saying troops are there to protect federal buildings and staff. California's governor Gavin Newsom has launched a lawsuit challenging the president's order, which also includes deploying 700 US marines. Our correspondent, Andy Roesgen reports.