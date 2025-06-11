POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Los Angeles mayor issues overnight curfew for downtown area
02:28
World
Los Angeles mayor issues overnight curfew for downtown area
Police in riot gear, with many on horseback have been patrolling the restricted area. LA police are on the streets, but so too are more than 2,000 National Guard, sent in by the White House, saying troops are there to protect federal buildings and staff. California's governor Gavin Newsom has launched a lawsuit challenging the president's order, which also includes deploying 700 US marines. Our correspondent, Andy Roesgen reports.
June 11, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?