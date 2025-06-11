Chinese tech firms rush to replace banned US AI chips

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Companies across both sides of the Pacific struggle with the fallout of the Sino-American trade war, with Chinese tech companies are searching for alternatives to now-banned US technology. Among them, high-performance chips used in AI development. And while those curbs could slow progress, they could also speed up Beijing’s efforts to achieve technological independence. That’s a major worry for US AI chipmaker Nvidia. Camille Nedelec is in Hong Kong with more.
June 11, 2025
