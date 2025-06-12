POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Passenger plane crashes near India's Ahmedabad airport
Passenger plane crashes near India's Ahmedabad airport
An Air India passenger plane crashed into residential buildings shortly after taking off in the Indian city of Ahmedabad. The airline says 242 people were onboard, and the city’s police chief says there are no survivors. However, the Indian news agency ANI reported that local police have confirmed one survivor. The plane’s destination was London Gatwick Airport. Claire Herriot reports. Warning: This report contains distressing images.
June 12, 2025
