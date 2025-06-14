World Share

Iran calls Israeli attacks a declaration of war

Tensions between Iran and Israel are spiralling with neither side showing any sign of backing down. Israel's deadly strikes on Tehran targeting Iran’s military and nuclear facilities have sparked retaliation. So far, at least three people have been killed and more than 90 others have been injured following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel. And around 78 people including senior Iranian officials were killed and hundreds were wounded in Iran, after the Israeli military launched bombs on Tehran. Iranian leaders are calling Israel’s initial strikes on Friday, a declaration of war. Kristina Simich reports